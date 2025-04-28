ASI Laid To Rest
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The funeral prayer of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Amjad Hussain Baloch was held at the District Council ground here on Monday.
The funeral prayer was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq, senior police officers, fellow personnel, and a large number of local citizens.
ASI Amjad Hussain Baloch had died due to cardiac arrest during duty.
DPO Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq offered prayer for the departed soul, seeking high ranks and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The DPO assured that all pending dues and welfare grants owed to the late officer will be processed and disbursed promptly to provide financial support to his family.
