ASI martyred, drug peddler killed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :A police official was martyred here on Friday night while an alleged drug peddler killed during a shoot-out between a raiding police party and drug dealers in Rashid Minhas Road area near Mareer Hassan in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, during exchange of gunfire, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Aslam Farooqi, 28 was martyred while Majid, an alleged drug dealer was killed.

He informed that shortly after the incident, senior police officers reached the spot and shifted the body of the martyred ASI to the District Headquarters Hospital. Investigation into the incident was launched, he informed.

The spokesman informed that 113 Rawalpindi police officials embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.