UrduPoint.com

ASI Martyred, Drug Peddler Killed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 04:05 PM

ASI martyred, drug peddler killed

A police official was martyred here on Friday night while an alleged drug peddler killed during a shoot-out between a raiding police party and drug dealers in Rashid Minhas Road area near Mareer Hassan in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :A police official was martyred here on Friday night while an alleged drug peddler killed during a shoot-out between a raiding police party and drug dealers in Rashid Minhas Road area near Mareer Hassan in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, during exchange of gunfire, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Aslam Farooqi, 28 was martyred while Majid, an alleged drug dealer was killed.

He informed that shortly after the incident, senior police officers reached the spot and shifted the body of the martyred ASI to the District Headquarters Hospital. Investigation into the incident was launched, he informed.

The spokesman informed that 113 Rawalpindi police officials embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Police Station Road Rashid Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Gujar Khan Police arrest accused for burning Pak c ..

Gujar Khan Police arrest accused for burning Pak currency notes

1 minute ago
 TEVTA arranges workshop for newly inducted VC, JP ..

TEVTA arranges workshop for newly inducted VC, JP Officers

1 minute ago
 EPA visits 635 sites, 7 sealed in anti-dengue driv ..

EPA visits 635 sites, 7 sealed in anti-dengue drive

3 minutes ago
 ICCI calls for resolving issues of marble sector t ..

ICCI calls for resolving issues of marble sector to promote exports

3 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 2,248 more COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 2,248 more COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Vanuatu Islands: CE ..

7.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Vanuatu Islands: CENC

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.