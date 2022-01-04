ASI martyred in KPT road mishap laid to rest

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The funeral prays of the police official who was killed in Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) road accident were offered in Lal Suhanra and he was laid to rest in local graveyard.

Assistant Sub-Inspector, Syed Ghulam Shabbir Shah was performing his duty in Bahawalpur district.

He died in collision of two passengers' coach in Israni area of Khairpur Tamewali Tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

Six passengers including ASI Syed Ghulam Shabbir Shah had lost their lives and over 20 others sustained injuries when two speedy buses collided in Israni area on national highway.

Senior police officials and a large number of local people attended the Namaz-e-Janaza of the police official.