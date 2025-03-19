ASI Martyred In Nowshera
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Unknown miscreants on Wednesday shot and martyred a police officer in Nowshera district.
Police said, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ilyas Khan was driving a car when unidentified assailants fired multiple shots at him.
As a result of the gunfire, the police officer lost control of his vehicle, which veered off the road and fell into a ditch.
The body of the martyred ASI was retrieved from the vehicle and shifted to Qazi Complex Hospital. Following the incident, a search operation was launched in the area.
The martyred police officer was stationed at Nowshera Cantt Police Station.
