ASI martyred, two injured as police vehicle comes under attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :An assistant sub inspector (ASI) was killed and two others were injured on Thursday when unidentified persons opened fire at a mobile squad vehicle in Jalozai area of Nowshera.

According to the police, the assailants opened indiscriminate fire on a van deployed at the check post at Arando Khurd, Jalozai.

In the terrorist incident one ASI was martyred on the spot while two other were injured and shifted to LRH hospital Peshawar.

Police cordoned off the area and launched search operation to arrest culprits involved in the incident.