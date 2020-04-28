UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASI Rashid Khan Died, Late To Rest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:22 PM

ASI Rashid Khan died, late to rest

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rahsid Khan who had injured in road accident, died and laid to rest in his native village here on Tuesday

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rahsid Khan who had injured in road accident, died and laid to rest in his native village here on Tuesday.

In-charge police 15 of the district, ASI Rashid Khan sustained critical injuries when he had met an accident on motorcycle few days ago while going home from overnight duty on Lakki link road near Pakka Phar Khel area.

He was admitted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar in critical condition but succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

He was laid to rest with full honors in his native town-Bagu Khel and his funeral prayers were attended by DPO among other police officials besides notables and local people.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Peshawar Police Road Died Road Accident Reading Rashid Khan From

Recent Stories

Rupee loses value against US dollar by Rs.1.18

12 minutes ago

Tax collection is likely to go down this year: IMF

29 minutes ago

7 new corona positive cases reported in Malakand: ..

4 minutes ago

AC inspects corona preventive measures at Metrocon ..

4 minutes ago

Talha Mehmood Foundation distributes food packages ..

4 minutes ago

No new COVID-19 positive case emerges in AJK

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.