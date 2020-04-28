ASI Rashid Khan died, late to rest

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rahsid Khan who had injured in road accident, died and laid to rest in his native village here on Tuesday.

In-charge police 15 of the district, ASI Rashid Khan sustained critical injuries when he had met an accident on motorcycle few days ago while going home from overnight duty on Lakki link road near Pakka Phar Khel area.

He was admitted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar in critical condition but succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

He was laid to rest with full honors in his native town-Bagu Khel and his funeral prayers were attended by DPO among other police officials besides notables and local people.