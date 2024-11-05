Open Menu

ASI Recruitment Interviews Begin In ICT Police

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 07:56 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has initiated the interview process for the recruitment of Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) on Tuesday, marking a critical step in addressing the longstanding personnel shortage

A public relation officer told APP that, a selection panel, including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security Muhammad Jawad Tariq and other senior officials, is conducting interviews for candidates who successfully passed the written examination.

He said the interviews, taking place at the Police Line Headquarters, are open to both male and female candidates from across Pakistan.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, emphasized the importance of this recruitment drive in building a stronger and more effective force.

IG Rizvi assured that transparency and adherence to merit would be strictly maintained throughout the recruitment process, aiming to induct educated, dedicated young individuals who are committed to public service.

He said candidates from all over the country applied online for the ASI vacancies, and those meeting the merit criteria were shortlisted after a thorough screening.

Interview call letters were subsequently issued to candidates who passed the written test, he added./APP-rzr-mkz

