ASI reverted to rank of police constable after his photograph goes viral

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :After a photograph of an Assistant Sub Inspector pointing a gun on his own head went viral on the social media, SSP Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday demoted the policeman.

The police spokesman informed that the ASI Meeral Bhutto had been reverted from the rank of ASI to police constable.

He added that after demotion the SSP had posted him on the guard duty at the gate of the SSP office.

He told that policeman, who was posted as Kotri police station, hadtaken the photograph while sitting in a police mobile.