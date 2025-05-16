ASI Shot At, Injured In Robbery Attempt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) sustained critical injuries after being shot at by robbers during a robbery attempt near the fish market Friday morning.
According to police, ASI Zulfikar from the Old Kotwali Police Station, who was in plain clothes, tried to resist the robbery when the robbers opened fire on him.
Local residents immediately alerted rescue teams, who transported the injured officer to Nishtar Hospital. The medical staff successfully removed bullets from the left side of his chest during surgery.
The bullets were identified as being from a 30-bore pistol. The ASI’s condition is now reported to be stable and out of danger.
Old Kotwali Police Station has registered a case and initiated a search operation to apprehend the fleeing criminals.
