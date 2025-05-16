Open Menu

ASI Shot At, Injured In Robbery Attempt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ASI shot at, injured in robbery attempt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) sustained critical injuries after being shot at by robbers during a robbery attempt near the fish market Friday morning.

According to police, ASI Zulfikar from the Old Kotwali Police Station, who was in plain clothes, tried to resist the robbery when the robbers opened fire on him.

Local residents immediately alerted rescue teams, who transported the injured officer to Nishtar Hospital. The medical staff successfully removed bullets from the left side of his chest during surgery.

The bullets were identified as being from a 30-bore pistol. The ASI’s condition is now reported to be stable and out of danger.

Old Kotwali Police Station has registered a case and initiated a search operation to apprehend the fleeing criminals.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

2 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

2 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

16 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

16 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

16 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

16 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

16 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan