ASI Shot Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ASI shot dead

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Unknown assailants on Wednesday shot dead a police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in the vicinity of Sarband police station.

Police said ASI, Haji Ali Akbar, son of Akbar Khan was on the way for duty on his motorcycle when unknown assailants fired at him, killing him on the scene.

Police said another passerby also sustained bullet injuries in the firing. The martyred ASI Ali Akbar was deputed at the PAL office in Hayatabad.

SP Cantt said police have collected evidence from the crime scene and initiated a large-scale search operation in the area to arrest the perpetrators.

