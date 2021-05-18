ASI shot, injured in Charsadda

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :A police officer was shot and injured in the limits of Razar police station in Charsadda district on Tuesday.

According to police, unidentified assailants riding a motorbike shot and injured an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tariq Khan.

Police said two suspected persons riding a motorbike were signaled to stop near Sui-gas office on Bypass Road in Raza but instead they started firing at police van to escape.

As a result of firing ASI, Tariq Khan was injured while the armed outlaws managed to flee the scene. The injured ASI was rushed to District Headquarters hospital (DHQ) Charsadda.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the outlaws.