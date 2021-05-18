UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASI Shot, Injured In Charsadda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:39 PM

ASI shot, injured in Charsadda

A police officer was shot and injured in the limits of Razar police station in Charsadda district on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :A police officer was shot and injured in the limits of Razar police station in Charsadda district on Tuesday.

According to police, unidentified assailants riding a motorbike shot and injured an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tariq Khan.

Police said two suspected persons riding a motorbike were signaled to stop near Sui-gas office on Bypass Road in Raza but instead they started firing at police van to escape.

As a result of firing ASI, Tariq Khan was injured while the armed outlaws managed to flee the scene. The injured ASI was rushed to District Headquarters hospital (DHQ) Charsadda.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the outlaws.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Road Van Charsadda Razar

Recent Stories

Re-opening borders early risks lives: Australian P ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 infections slow in Turkey after full lock ..

1 minute ago

Nepali authorities alert mountaineers about potent ..

2 minutes ago

UK unemployment dips, aided by Covid furlough sche ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Remains Ready for Dialogue Through Russia-NAT ..

9 minutes ago

10 patients succumbed to Coronavirus at ATH Abbott ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.