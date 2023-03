ASI succumbs to injuries after accident

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) traffic police succumbed to injuries he sustained in an accident during duty on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) traffic police succumbed to injuries he sustained in an accident during duty on Thursday.

According to reports, ASI Khan Muhammad sustained serious injuries after being hit by a truck. The injured ASI succumbed to injuries here at a local hospital.