ASI Sudheer laid to rest with full police honours in Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sudheer Ahmad Abbasi, who embraced martyrdom in a gun battle with dacoits last night, was laid to rest with full police honours in his native village in Abbottabad on Wednesday.

An official told APP that ASI Sudheer Ahmad, posted at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Islamabad, was critically injured during a confrontation with armed robbers and succumbed to his wounds despite prompt medical assistance.

He said a large number of police officials, colleagues, and area residents participated in the martyr’s funeral prayers, while the arrival of his body in the village brought tears to every eye.

He said the police presented a formal guard of honour and offered the martyr's salute after his burial as a tribute to his unwavering bravery and dedication.

ASI Sudheer Ahmad was known for his professionalism, integrity, and commitment to duty. “He was a fearless officer who always led from the front in the fight against crime,” the statement added.

Earlier, senior officials from Islamabad Capital Police visited the martyr’s residence to express condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family. They reaffirmed their resolve to continue the mission for which ASI Sudheer laid down his life.

