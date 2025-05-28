ASI Sudheer Laid To Rest With Full Police Honours In Abbottabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 09:36 PM
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sudheer Ahmad Abbasi, who embraced martyrdom in a gun battle with dacoits last night, was laid to rest with full police honours in his native village in Abbottabad on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sudheer Ahmad Abbasi, who embraced martyrdom in a gun battle with dacoits last night, was laid to rest with full police honours in his native village in Abbottabad on Wednesday.
An official told APP that ASI Sudheer Ahmad, posted at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Islamabad, was critically injured during a confrontation with armed robbers and succumbed to his wounds despite prompt medical assistance.
He said a large number of police officials, colleagues, and area residents participated in the martyr’s funeral prayers, while the arrival of his body in the village brought tears to every eye.
He said the police presented a formal guard of honour and offered the martyr's salute after his burial as a tribute to his unwavering bravery and dedication.
ASI Sudheer Ahmad was known for his professionalism, integrity, and commitment to duty. “He was a fearless officer who always led from the front in the fight against crime,” the statement added.
Earlier, senior officials from Islamabad Capital Police visited the martyr’s residence to express condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family. They reaffirmed their resolve to continue the mission for which ASI Sudheer laid down his life.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Department of Community Development shares findings from 5th Quality of Life Sur ..
GSP holds conference on geological hazards
No state, govt can smoothly run without public support: President AJK PML-N
Latifa bint Mohammed: ‘We need media that leads content industry with cultural ..
ASI Sudheer laid to rest with full police honours in Abbottabad
Abdullah bin Salem inaugurates Watch & Jewelry Show
Pre-Budget seminar: Experts urge export-driven growth, emergence of an indigenou ..
Dr Tariq Fazal calls 28th May national, historic day in Pakistan's history
UAJK observes Yom-e-Takbeer with national spirit
Plants purify environment, bring rains
Governor Kundi highlights investment potential in mining, green energy sectors i ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi appeals to parents to support po ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GSP holds conference on geological hazards1 minute ago
-
No state, govt can smoothly run without public support: President AJK PML-N1 minute ago
-
ASI Sudheer laid to rest with full police honours in Abbottabad1 minute ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal calls 28th May national, historic day in Pakistan's history1 minute ago
-
UAJK observes Yom-e-Takbeer with national spirit1 minute ago
-
Plants purify environment, bring rains44 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights investment potential in mining, green energy sectors in KP, Balochistan44 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi appeals to parents to support polio campaign44 minutes ago
-
DC Shaheed Benaziarabad monitors on-going national anti-polio drive44 minutes ago
-
High level delegation visits North Waziristan and Bannu, review security situation47 minutes ago
-
Northern Bypass Cattle Market sees surge in visitors47 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad District administration taken out rally to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer47 minutes ago