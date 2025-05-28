Open Menu

ASI Sudheer Laid To Rest With Full Police Honours In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 09:36 PM

ASI Sudheer laid to rest with full police honours in Abbottabad

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sudheer Ahmad Abbasi, who embraced martyrdom in a gun battle with dacoits last night, was laid to rest with full police honours in his native village in Abbottabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sudheer Ahmad Abbasi, who embraced martyrdom in a gun battle with dacoits last night, was laid to rest with full police honours in his native village in Abbottabad on Wednesday.

An official told APP that ASI Sudheer Ahmad, posted at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Islamabad, was critically injured during a confrontation with armed robbers and succumbed to his wounds despite prompt medical assistance.

He said a large number of police officials, colleagues, and area residents participated in the martyr’s funeral prayers, while the arrival of his body in the village brought tears to every eye.

He said the police presented a formal guard of honour and offered the martyr's salute after his burial as a tribute to his unwavering bravery and dedication.

ASI Sudheer Ahmad was known for his professionalism, integrity, and commitment to duty. “He was a fearless officer who always led from the front in the fight against crime,” the statement added.

Earlier, senior officials from Islamabad Capital Police visited the martyr’s residence to express condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family. They reaffirmed their resolve to continue the mission for which ASI Sudheer laid down his life.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development shares finding ..

Department of Community Development shares findings from 5th Quality of Life Sur ..

23 minutes ago
 GSP holds conference on geological hazards

GSP holds conference on geological hazards

1 minute ago
 No state, govt can smoothly run without public sup ..

No state, govt can smoothly run without public support: President AJK PML-N

1 minute ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: ‘We need media that leads ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: ‘We need media that leads content industry with cultural ..

38 minutes ago
 ASI Sudheer laid to rest with full police honours ..

ASI Sudheer laid to rest with full police honours in Abbottabad

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Salem inaugurates Watch & Jewelry Sho ..

Abdullah bin Salem inaugurates Watch & Jewelry Show

38 minutes ago
Pre-Budget seminar: Experts urge export-driven gro ..

Pre-Budget seminar: Experts urge export-driven growth, emergence of an indigenou ..

20 seconds ago
 Dr Tariq Fazal calls 28th May national, historic d ..

Dr Tariq Fazal calls 28th May national, historic day in Pakistan's history

1 minute ago
 UAJK observes Yom-e-Takbeer with national spirit

UAJK observes Yom-e-Takbeer with national spirit

1 minute ago
 Plants purify environment, bring rains

Plants purify environment, bring rains

44 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi highlights investment potential in ..

Governor Kundi highlights investment potential in mining, green energy sectors i ..

44 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi ap ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi appeals to parents to support po ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan