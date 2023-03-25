ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu, Ziauddin Ahmad has taken notice of the maltreatment of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) by a senior citizen, said a press release issued here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu, Ziauddin Ahmad has taken notice of the maltreatment of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) by a senior citizen, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

A video of the maltreatment by an ASI of the Police Station Saddar Bannu was wired on social media over which the DPO took notice and suspended the officer and also initiated departmental proceedings against him.

DPO Bannu Ziauddin Ahmad has said the police are the guarantor for the protection of the lives and properties of the people and no police personnel is permitted to disgrace the people and whoever is found violating the law would face action.

He also appealed to the people to extend full cooperation to the police in performing their official duty.