ASI suspended for manhandling mobile snatcher

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Wednesday suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Farooq for manhandling a suspect arrested for mobile snatching.

The DIG took the action on a viral video on social media where the police officer could be seen manhandling the suspect.

The Islamabad Capital Police authorities initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer under Efficiency and Discipline Rules.

DIG Bukhari, in his remarks, said that it was imperative for law enforcement officers to adhere to established procedures while dealing with suspects.