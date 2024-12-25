Open Menu

ASI Suspended Over Abuse Of Powers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ASI suspended over abuse of powers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil suspended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Madina Town police station on charge of abuse of powers.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that CPO had ordered an inquiry against ASI Muhammad Bilal Ahmad after receiving complaints against him about abuse of powers.

The inquiry proved that the accused ASI was guilty of charges. Hence, the CPO, on the basis of inquiry report, took strict action and suspended Bilal Ahmad while further department action against him was under progress, he added.

