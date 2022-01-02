ASI suspended over corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Superintendent Police (SP) Lyallpur Division Ahmad Arsalan has suspended an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on charge of corruption.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that SP Lyallpur received complaints that ASI Babar Niazi incharge police post Gulfishan was involved in corruption.

Therefore, the SP immediately suspended the said ASI and ordered to initiate an inquiry against him.

Further action would be taken on the basis of inquiry report.