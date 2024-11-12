Open Menu

ASI Suspended Over Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ASI suspended over corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Madina Town SP has suspended an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI)/Chak Jhumra police post incharge on charges of corruption and taking illegal gratification.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil received complaints that ASI Tahir Shabbir, Incharge police post Chak Jhumra, had abused power and took bribe.

The CPO directed the SP Madina Town to probe the matter. The SP after conducting an inquiry suspended ASI Tahir Shabbir while further action is under progress.

Meanwhile, the SP Madina Town charge-sheeted constables Tasadduq Murtaza and Ghulam Abbas on corruption charges and directed the DSP Sargodha Road to hold an inquiry against them, the spokesman added.

