ASI suspended over corruption

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad suspended an Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) over corruption here on Friday.

According to the police sources, the DPO suspended the ASI of Abdul Hakeem Police Station, Muhammad Aslam and ordered an inquiry against him.