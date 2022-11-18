ASI suspended over corruption charges

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Rangpur police station was suspended on charges of corruption.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah dealt with the frequent complaints sent to him by local people in verbal and written form.

According to the police spokesman, the accused police officer Muhammad Nawaz has been posted in the police line until further orders.

Further action would be initiated in light of the inquiry.