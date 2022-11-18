UrduPoint.com

ASI Suspended Over Corruption Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 09:00 AM

ASI suspended over corruption charges

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Rangpur police station was suspended on charges of corruption.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah dealt with the frequent complaints sent to him by local people in verbal and written form.

According to the police spokesman, the accused police officer Muhammad Nawaz has been posted in the police line until further orders.

Further action would be initiated in light of the inquiry.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Police Station Rangpur

Recent Stories

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

9 hours ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

9 hours ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

9 hours ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

9 hours ago
 DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 reb ..

DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 rebels

9 hours ago
 Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruption ..

Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.