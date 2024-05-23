Open Menu

ASI Suspended Over Negligence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ASI suspended over negligence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Madina Division police was suspended on charge of his negligence and delinquency.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil during a meeting in Police Lines Complex reviewed performance of police officials and found ASI Yasir Ali reader of SP Madina Division Office involved in negligence and delinquency and failed to submit report of a case despite repeated directions issued by the seniors.

Therefore, the CPO immediately suspended the said ASI while further departmental action against him was under progress.

Meanwhile, the CPO also confiscated 2-year service SHO People’s Colony on charge of registration of a case 15 days late in addition to conducting its poor investigation, spokesman added.

