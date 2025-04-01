ASI Suspended Over Taking Bribe
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2025 | 09:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has suspended an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on charge of abusing powers and taking illegal gratification.
Police spokesman Syed Muneeb Ahsan Gilani said here on Tuesday that ASI Sarfraz had allegedly abused his powers and took bribe from a citizen.
When video of the bribe incident came into light, the CPO took serious notice and immediately suspended the accused ASI.
The CPO also directed SP Madina Town Division to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest. Further action would be taken on the basis of inquiry report, spokesman added.
