ASI Suspended Over Torture On Females

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 10:18 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has suspended a Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on charge of alleged torture on women

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has suspended a Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on charge of alleged torture on women.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that ASI Saleem reportedly subjected females to torture in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

After receiving information, the CPO took serious notice and directed SP Sadar to probe into the matter and submit its report.

In his enquiry report, the SP held ASI Saleem guilty. Therefore, the CPO immediately suspended that ASI Saleem and further departmental action against him is under progress, spokesman added.

