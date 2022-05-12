UrduPoint.com

ASI Tauqeer Bukhari Gets PhD Degree In Urdu Language

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 11:21 PM

ASI Tauqeer Bukhari gets PhD degree in Urdu Language

Rawalpindi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Syed Tauqeer Bukhari has obtained PhD degree in Urdu Language

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Syed Tauqeer Bukhari has obtained PhD degree in urdu Language.

According to police spokesman, City Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah and other senior officers congratulated the ASI for his achievement.

CPO Omar Saeed Malik also gave a certificate of appreciation and a cash prize to ASI Syed Tauqeer.

"Tauqeer Bukhari is a bright face of the department. I hope that he will render good services for the department with his abilities", he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Water shortage issue to be resolved by June: Khurs ..

Water shortage issue to be resolved by June: Khursheed Shah

1 hour ago
 US Lawmakers Ask Social Media Firms to Archive Evi ..

US Lawmakers Ask Social Media Firms to Archive Evidence of 'Russian War Crimes' ..

1 hour ago
 Qatar, EU say pushing stalled Iran nuclear talks

Qatar, EU say pushing stalled Iran nuclear talks

1 hour ago
 Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

1 hour ago
 Top Turkey court upholds jail for opposition figur ..

Top Turkey court upholds jail for opposition figure

1 hour ago
 England turn to Kiwi great McCullum to revive Test ..

England turn to Kiwi great McCullum to revive Test fortunes

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.