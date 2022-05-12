ASI Tauqeer Bukhari gets PhD degree in Urdu Language

Rawalpindi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Syed Tauqeer Bukhari has obtained PhD degree in Urdu Language

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Syed Tauqeer Bukhari has obtained PhD degree in urdu Language.

According to police spokesman, City Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah and other senior officers congratulated the ASI for his achievement.

CPO Omar Saeed Malik also gave a certificate of appreciation and a cash prize to ASI Syed Tauqeer.

"Tauqeer Bukhari is a bright face of the department. I hope that he will render good services for the department with his abilities", he added.