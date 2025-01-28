Open Menu

ASI Terminated For Taking Bribe

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM

ASI terminated for taking bribe

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan has terminated an assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) of Traffic Police for taking bribe from citizens in Hasilpur area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a video had gone viral on social media, showing an ASI of Traffic Police in Hasilpur taking bribe from citizens.

He said that the official was found guilty in the investigation. “Following the reports, the District Police Officer issued directives to terminate the said police official from service with immediate effect."

Meanwhile, the Hasilpur City Police have registered an FIR against the accused and arrested him. Further probe was underway.

