ASI Tortured During Raid

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ASI tortured during raid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the police team got injured during a raid on Tuesday when an accused lady tortured him.

According to the police sources, the police official Akbar was moved to Nishtar Hospital in critical condition.

The police officials have not disclosed the identity of the offenders when they were contacted.

The accused person pushed the police official on the stairs of the home and later tortured him.

An official of BZU Police Station counted the two accused as another was the man who committed the offense along with the woman during the raid.

BZU Police Station registered the case and constituted teams to arrest the criminals, who escaped after the incident.

