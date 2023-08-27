Asia Cup match: Pak cricket team arrives in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan cricket team has arrived in the city from Colombo Sri Lanka for the first match of Asia Cup 2023 scheduled between Pakistan and Nepal teams at Multan cricket stadium on August 30.

The team reached at local hotel from the airport in strict security arrangements and hotel management welcomed the team.

The seraiki ajrak (a symbol of seraiki culture and tradition) was offered to the players upon arrival at the hotel.

The team reached the hotel led by Vice-captain Shadab Khan.

Both teams will make rest today and tomorrow while participating in a practice session on August 29.

The welcoming banners regarding the international cricket match have been displayed in the city.

Pakistan team reached the city after the conclusion of a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka. The Nepal team will also reach the city from Karachi today night.

It's worth mentioning here that four matches of the Asia Cup were scheduled to be played in Pakistan between August 30-September 6.

The first match will take place in Multan while the remaining three matches to be played in Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.