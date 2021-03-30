Asia Jahangir appointed Chairperson BoG KGNT Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Asia Jahangir has been appointed Chairperson board of Governor, MIT, Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching (KGNT) Hospital here on Tuesday.

According to a notification, Asia Jahangir was appointed after approval of the Board of Governor.

The decision of her appointment was made with a majority opinion of members of the Board of Governors of the hospital.

Asia Jahangir has served as caretaker provincial minister and member of the Women Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She had also performed in Provincial Healthcare Commission and member PEMRA Complaint Council. Besides, Asia Jahangir was also serving as senior Vice President of the Women Chamber of Commerce. Peshawar.