Asia Peace Film Festival receives more than 370 entries in 4 categories

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Asia Peace Film Festival (APFF) Lahore Edition has received more than 370 submissions/entries in four categories of short films, animations, documentaries and music videos to compete for awards.

Contributing to revival of film industry, APFF is coming up with its Lahore Edition with 'Global Goals-Story begins at Home' as the theme of Lyrical Lahore form November 20 to 22.

Judges, participants and spectators are coming from more than 40 Asian countries. The festival would showcase more than 125 selected films in all four categories in addition to the special screenings of featured films, said .

According to Ashraf Kakar, Director Communication and Partnership, the Festival's third edition following Islamabad, Karachi and Quetta, is basing its theme on the narrative of peace by engaging youth and mobilizing creativity.

The three-day grand event would be connecting creative people Lahore especially youngsters with the Asian regional creative community to celebrate the lyrical lures. Awarding festival aims at rejuvenating Lahore and highlighting the city's identity as a 'syncretic center' of Pakistan.

The APFF would also facilitate three sessions of policy dialogue during Film Conference as part of the Lyrical Lahore. Top of the line filmmakers, actors, experts, academicians and celebrities would brainstorm on different themes of peace, art, culture and heritage during the conference.

Moreover Film Production Master Classes on sidelines of the festival would be promising opportunity for filmmaking students and learners from public and private universities.

For all three days, the festival's venue Punjab Institute of Literature, Art and Culture (PILAC), Lahore would be open to the general public.

The APFF is a multi-country consortium of film entities from Asian Countries. Since its inception in 2017, The APFF has been a platform for new work from established filmmakers and discoveries from emerging voices in short film, documentary, animation and music videos.

Initially to commemorate the World Peace Day, Asia Peace Film Festival 1st Edition was organized in Islamabad.

In its follow-up Karachi Edition, film festival was organized at Karachi in 2018 with the theme "KARACHI SAB KA" (Karachi-for everyone).

Recently the APFF Quetta Edition under theme of "Creative Quetta" was organized. The APFF Islamabad, Karachi and Quetta Edition hosted more than 75 international delegates, artists, filmmakers, directors, producers and faculty members from Asian countries and attracted a number of national celebrities and young filmmakers to benefit from a unique gathering of creative community spreading message of peace through cinematography.