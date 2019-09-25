Asia rising to become epicenter of economic activities: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

(@imziishan)

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that Asia was rising and to become the epicenter of economic activities in which China has a crucial role to play

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that Asia was rising and to become the epicenter of economic activities in which China has a crucial role to play.

The Chairman Senate expressed these views in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing at the Parliament House on Wednesday, said a press release.

He said the friendship between Pakistan and China has now entered into a new phase of cooperative partnership and the two sides have always treated each other as trusted friends and extended support in testing times as both Islamabad and Beijing want regional development and prosperity.

Sadiq Sanjrani said Pakistan values its relations with China as corner stone of its foreign policy. He said that the political leadership was unanimous on further strengthening bilateral ties and places relations with China at high esteem.

He observed that the fast changing geo-political situation calls for peaceful resolution of issues hampering development.�He underscored the need to make joint efforts for the socio-economic prosperity of the region.� Sadia Sanjrani thanked China for support on core issues and said that Pakistan, too, adheres to "One China Policy.

He said that the spirit of brotherhood, affinity and mutual respect has reinforced these ties, manifested by our complete trust in each other, understanding and convergence of views on bilateral, regional and international issues.� The Chairman said that Pakistan was committed to completing the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and welcomes the participation of third parties in Special Economic Zones of CPEC.�" Our close partnership is also an anchor for regional peace and stability," he added.

He underscored the need to enhance and strengthen institutional linkages between our Parliaments. He expressed his confidence that Pak-China relations, which have withstood regional and global deviations, would continue to flourish in the days ahead and move from generation to generation and strength to strength.

The ambassador appreciated the views of Senate Chairman and agreed that there was huge scope for further boosting bilateral cooperation.

Chairman Senate expressed best wishes to the ambassador and assured his cooperation.