Asian Body Secretary To Visit Pakistan On Nov 27

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 04:04 PM

Asian body secretary to visit Pakistan on Nov 27

The Asian Chess Federation (ACF) General Secretary Hisham Al Taher would be visiting Pakistan on November 27 with a vision to promote the mind game in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Asian Chess Federation (ACF) General Secretary Hisham Al Taher would be visiting Pakistan on November 27 with a vision to promote the mind game in the country.

"It is an honour for Pakistan that first time in the history the ACF Secretary will visit the country," Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) Vice President Amin Malik told APP on Wednesday.

Amin said during his visit the ACF Secretary would be meeting the CFP President Senator Madam Kulsum Parveen, CFP officials, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani. "The agenda of his visit to Pakistan is only to promote the game in the country," he said.

Amin said through this visit, good news was also expected for the chess lovers as CFP was likely to get the hosting rights for the Asian Championship next year.

Amin, who bagged a gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Chess Champion at Nepal, said we have immense talent in the country but the only thing we were lacking was support from the higher authorities.

"Funds are required to participate in International Championships which till now we are managing ourselves," he said.

Speaking about ways to promote chess in the country, he said the mind game was kept as a compulsory subject in 27 European countries. "Chess needs to be played at schools, colleges and other educational institutions to upgrade and aware the youth in the game," he said.

