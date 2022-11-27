UrduPoint.com

Asian Chapter Of UN-KAKHTAH, Forums Felicitate Pak Ambassador To Japan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Asian chapter of UN-KAKHTAH, forums felicitate Pak ambassador to Japan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Asian chapter of UN-KAKHTAH DRR has felicitated senior diplomat Raza Bashir Tarar over his designation as Pakistan's ambassador to Japan.

While talking to APP on Sunday, a spokesperson for the research platform hoped that his appointment would help improve bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of education, research, human resource development and business.

Raza Tarar is a career diplomat. Before his current assignment, he was working as special secretary at Foreign Minister's Office. Earlier, he served as the high commissioner to Canada before his returning to the headquarters. He also represented Pakistan as an Ambassador/ Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Raza Tarar is good at Japanese language and had served in Tokyo back in 2003 for two years.

The spokesperson recalled that at a condolence reference, held in Lahore on July 20, 2022, in the memory of slain Japanese prime minister, it was announced that the Asian chapter of UN-KAKHTAH Repository would be named after the late Shinzo Abe. The slain leader was the longest serving prime minister of Japan, and he held the office from 2006 to 2007, and then from 2012 to 2020. The spokesperson hoped that the new ambassador would provide a liaison with the Japanese government for completing the process.

The UN-KAKHTAH multiversity and DRR (Disaster Risk Reduction) repositories got their title-ovations through first letters of Names of two institutional entities and two individuals, including Kofi Annan, Helen Keller Intl.

, Tzu-chi Intl., and Aurangzeb Hafi. These institutions and individuals brought forth some real difference during the hardest test of human solidarity, the aftermath of Asian Tsunami of 2004, through their meritorious renderings.

Dr Aurangzeb Hafi, chief research methodologist at Asia-Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia (AOPDA), also congratulated Raza Tarar over getting most important task in Japan as the ambassador. He said there was dire need for enhancing cooperation between the governments of Pakistan and Japan for research in disaster risk reduction (DRR) and other fields. He expressed his hope that more research and education projects would be launched in Pakistan with the help of Japanese government due to proactive role of the new ambassador.

Also, Chaudhry Homayoun Akhtar Chattha, the chief executive officer of UniTokyo International, Japan, greeted Raza Bashir Tarar over his appointment as the ambassador to Japan. He is an executive member of Pakistan-Japan Intellect Forum (PJIF), member Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF), and an official of Pakistan-Japan Culture Association (PJCA). Homayoun Chattha offered the ambassador-designate complete cooperation from the Pakistani community living in Japan.

