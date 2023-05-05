Asian Development Bank (ADB) to provide financial support to rehabilitate 1100 rain affected schools in Sindh

Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide financial support for rehabilitation of 1100 rain and flood affected schools in Sindh

It was assured by a three member delegation of Asian Development Bank that held a meeting with Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah here on Friday. The delegation was led by Eisuke Tajima, Principal Education Specialist of ADB's Social Sector Division.

Eisuke Tajima said that the Asian Development Bank would provide all possible support for rehabilitation of the flood-affected schools in Sindh.

The delegation informed that the ADB would provide financial support for rehabilitation of 1100 rain-affected schools.

Sindh Education Minister, on the occasion, thanked the delegation for providing funds for rehabilitation of 1100 rain-affected schools in the province and said that ADB was already supporting the education sector under the "Sindh Secondary School Education Improvement Project".

He said that primary schools were being upgraded and quality of education was being improved under the project.

Syed Sardar Shah said that the in the rehabilitation phase of the rain and flood affected areas of Sindh the provincial government was paying full attention to the education sector.

Secretary School Education Sindh Ghulam Akbar Laghari, Project Director Sindh Secondary Education Improvement Hamzo Khan Taggar and relevant officers of the Education Department were also present.