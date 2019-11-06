UrduPoint.com
Asian Development Bank Appreciates Pb Govt For Facilitating PP Partnership

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Xiaohong Yang appreciated the efforts of Punjab government for facilitating public-private partnerships in the province through establishing an authority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ):Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Xiaohong Yang appreciated the efforts of Punjab government for facilitating public-private partnerships in the province through establishing an authority.

In a meeting with Advisor to the Chief Minister on Economic Affairs, Planning & Development Dr Salman Shah at his office here on Wednesday, she promised full support of the bank to the government for its efforts for economic growth in the province.

On the occasion, Dr Salman Shah highlighted agriculture, services, manufacturing, skills and service delivery to public as key priorities of the government.

He added that the public-private partnerships authority had been established just for the purpose of making processes and approvals easy for the private sector and long term plan was to make the authority self-sufficient in funding to avoid delays.

He said the authority would prepare a three-year business plan for Punjab and work closely with the chief minister's office to create a suitable eco-system as well as market for projects in Punjab and to gain confidence of the private sector to participate in the process.

Dr Shah highlighted areas where the ADB could provide support and build capacity within institutions of the government like contract management, financial frameworks and building staff capability.

Chairman P&D Board Habibur Rehman Gilani, administrative secretaries and an expert team of the ADB also attended the meeting.

