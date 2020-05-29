UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Development Bank Study Maps Supply Chains For Key Products In COVID-19 Response

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:04 AM

Asian Development Bank study maps supply chains for key products in COVID-19 response

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Thursday released a landmark study which maps supply chains for critical products in the global response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, clearing the way for the identification and removal of blockages in their production and distribution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Thursday released a landmark study which maps supply chains for critical products in the global response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, clearing the way for the identification and removal of blockages in their production and distribution.

The interactive maps will enable banks, investors, governments, and healthcare professionals to pinpoint key companies in the supply of portable ventilators, N95 respirators, face shields, goggles, aprons, surgical masks, and gowns, according to ADB press statement received here.

The maps consider the elements of each product down to its component metals and fabrics, it added.

"To fix any supply chain problems, we need an in-depth description of what goes into these products and which companies are involved," said ADB's Head of Trade and Supply Chain Finance Steven Beck.

"Mapping these supply chains means that if help is needed, banks, investors, and governments can use the data to quickly relieve bottlenecks and ramp up supplies," Beck added.

The mapping project feeds data that already exists from many sources into an algorithm that sorts the information by applying various industry and product codes.

Until now, that data has existed in multiple forms on a variety of separate databases, but never brought together in a user-friendly format.

A future phase of this initiative will look at blockages at ports, tariff requirements, and other impediments to the efficient functioning of supply chains for these critical goods, the statement added.

ADB announced on 13 April a tripling in the size of its response to the pandemic to $20 billion.

The package expands on the $6.5 billion initial response announced on 18 March, adding $13.5 billion in resources to help ADB's developing member countries counter the severe macroeconomic and health impacts caused by COVID-19.

Related Topics

March April Asian Development Bank From Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

1 hour ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

44 minutes ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

44 minutes ago

DIG constitutes committee for conducting inquiry a ..

44 minutes ago

Govt fully active to counter coronavirus outbreak ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.