UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Elephant 'Kavaan' Leaves For Combodia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Asian elephant 'Kavaan' leaves for Combodia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The Asian elephant 'Kavaan' here on Sunday left for Combodian sanctuary where the animal would spend his remaining life in a healthy and happy environment.

In his brief address, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam, who was chief guest on the occasion, said the next phase of Kavaan's life has started today.

He said the reception committee would be ready at the Combodian airport to receive Kavaan.

He said Russian chartered plane would take Kavaan to Cambodia.

Initially 10 acre area would be given to Kavaan where the animal could see the other elephants.

He said, "We would make this open enclosure zoo cum sanctuary and would provide world class facilities." Minister further said that it was a new day as Kavaan's loneliness nearing to an end.

It's a herd animal cannot be live alone however all the arrangements was finalized.

Kavaan had been a centre of attraction among children for last 35years.

/395

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Cambodia Sunday All Asia Airport

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 736 recove ..

25 minutes ago

UAE participate in 47th session of Council of OIC ..

40 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.77 million

1 hour ago

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development finances US$70 mill ..

2 hours ago

Martyrs&#039; heroics will remain engraved in memo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.