Asian evaluation week promotes South South knowledge exchange

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Quality evaluation of development initiatives and the learning of evaluation lessons are critical to the achievement of Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs), experts at the Asian Evaluation Week (AEW) agreed on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019):Quality evaluation of development initiatives and the learning of evaluation lessons are critical to the achievement of Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs), experts at the Asian Evaluation Week (AEW) agreed on Monday.

About 200 government officials, international organizations' representatives and evaluation experts from 51 countries are participating in the week-long event.

The event, jointly sponsored by the Asia Pacific Finance and Development Institute (AFDI) and the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Independent Evaluation Department (IED), is considered the leading evaluation knowledge-sharing event in the Asia and Pacific region, says a statement issued by the ADB here.

Over the next 4 days, participants will be discussing various aspects of evaluation and examining how country-level evaluation could benefit and extract from the opportunities at the local and regional levels.

"High-quality evaluation is important for recording credible evidence and generating knowledge required for effective development results," said ADB Vice-President Shixin Chen at the opening session. "Collectively ensuring that we provide quality evaluations, while striving for excellence, guarantees a lasting influence of our work." Stating that evaluation has real consequences, ADB Director General of Independent Evaluation, Marvin Taylor-Dormond, emphasized the importance of excellence and influence in quality evaluation.

"Evaluators should be aware of the potential impact of their assessment, and should, therefore, strive for excellence. Excellence is achieved by ensuring that evaluation work meets the highest standards," he said. "However, producing a good quality report is not enough. The final test lies on how our work influences meaningful stakeholder responses with regards to increasing development effectiveness."Started in 2016, AEW has established itself as a prominent forum for knowledge-sharing on cutting-edge ideas on evaluation within Asia and the Pacific, as well as between other regions, including Africa and Latin America, with a view of enabling countries to strengthen and use evaluation in their country context. It provides a platform for experts and development partners to showcase progress in their evaluation works and recent practices on evaluation, while promoting face-to-face interactions between policymakers and evaluators from around the world.

ADB's Independent Evaluation, reporting to the Board of Directors through the Development Effectiveness Committee, contributes to development effectiveness by providing feedback on ADB's policies, strategies, operations, and special concerns in Asia and the Pacific.