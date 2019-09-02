UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Evaluation Week Promotes South South Knowledge Exchange

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:06 PM

Asian evaluation week promotes South South knowledge exchange

Quality evaluation of development initiatives and the learning of evaluation lessons are critical to the achievement of Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs), experts at the Asian Evaluation Week (AEW) agreed on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019):Quality evaluation of development initiatives and the learning of evaluation lessons are critical to the achievement of Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs), experts at the Asian Evaluation Week (AEW) agreed on Monday.

About 200 government officials, international organizations' representatives and evaluation experts from 51 countries are participating in the week-long event.

The event, jointly sponsored by the Asia Pacific Finance and Development Institute (AFDI) and the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Independent Evaluation Department (IED), is considered the leading evaluation knowledge-sharing event in the Asia and Pacific region, says a statement issued by the ADB here.

Over the next 4 days, participants will be discussing various aspects of evaluation and examining how country-level evaluation could benefit and extract from the opportunities at the local and regional levels.

"High-quality evaluation is important for recording credible evidence and generating knowledge required for effective development results," said ADB Vice-President Shixin Chen at the opening session. "Collectively ensuring that we provide quality evaluations, while striving for excellence, guarantees a lasting influence of our work." Stating that evaluation has real consequences, ADB Director General of Independent Evaluation, Marvin Taylor-Dormond, emphasized the importance of excellence and influence in quality evaluation.

"Evaluators should be aware of the potential impact of their assessment, and should, therefore, strive for excellence. Excellence is achieved by ensuring that evaluation work meets the highest standards," he said. "However, producing a good quality report is not enough. The final test lies on how our work influences meaningful stakeholder responses with regards to increasing development effectiveness."Started in 2016, AEW has established itself as a prominent forum for knowledge-sharing on cutting-edge ideas on evaluation within Asia and the Pacific, as well as between other regions, including Africa and Latin America, with a view of enabling countries to strengthen and use evaluation in their country context. It provides a platform for experts and development partners to showcase progress in their evaluation works and recent practices on evaluation, while promoting face-to-face interactions between policymakers and evaluators from around the world.

ADB's Independent Evaluation, reporting to the Board of Directors through the Development Effectiveness Committee, contributes to development effectiveness by providing feedback on ADB's policies, strategies, operations, and special concerns in Asia and the Pacific.

Related Topics

Africa World Progress 2016 Asian Development Bank Event From Government Asia

Recent Stories

As an austerity measure, over 4 in 5 (86%) Pakista ..

31 seconds ago

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IC ..

3 minutes ago

Pound slides as Brexit uncertainty dents UK manufa ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Concerned, Puzzled Over US Airstrike in Syr ..

4 minutes ago

About 1.5Mln Refugees Returned to Syria Since Star ..

4 minutes ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatens Bre ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.