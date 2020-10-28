Asian Excellence Performance Awards on Nov 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cultural Association of Pakistan will hold Asian Excellence Performance Awards on November 2 at Pakistan National Council of the Art PNCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Cultural Association of Pakistan will hold Asian Excellence Performance Awards on November 2 at Pakistan National Council of the Art PNCA).

The ceremony titled "Asian Media and Business Awards" aimed to honor the personalities from media and business industry and to acknowledge their competent quality work.

According to an official, Asian and Business Awards Ceremony is an only event of this format in Pakistan where the work of two such significant and versatile pillars of development is celebrated together.He said that most merited and deserved personalities of these fields are selected by our award committee."Our goal is to highlight the development and the untiring efforts of people from Media and Business industry by honouring those media professionals,"he stated.