Asian Pacific Spinal Society selects Spin Unit of HMC as training centre

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Asian Pacific Spin Society (APSS) has selected the spinal unit of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) as training centre for its surgeons, said In-charge Spinal Unit Prof Dr Arif here Thursday.

APSS is affiliated with different centres of the world for training of spinal surgery including Australia, Japan, Korea, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and others.

Dr Arif said that the society has informed about its decision in a letter received here in which the society acknowledged the five-year performance of Spinal unit of HMC.

He said that it was an honour for HMC that an international organization has selected its spinal unit as a training centre for world surgeons, adding that the spinal unit of HMC is equipped with modern equipments and technology due to which the unit is being acknowledged internationally.

He said that HMC is the public sector hospital which has emerged as best medical teaching institute in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Arif said the HMC started spinal surgery in 2003 and in 2012 the Spinal unit was formally set up while in 2017 it started endoscopic surgery and conducted several successful surgeries due to which many people are spending a health life today.