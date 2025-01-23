Asian Taekwondo Open C'ships 2025 Kicks Off From Feb 14
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM
The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) will host the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships 2025, set to take place from February 14 to 20 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium
The athlete registration process is already underway and the event marks a significant milestone in Pakistan's efforts to promote and develop taekwondo on a global scale, said a press release.
The athlete registration process is already underway and the event marks a significant milestone in Pakistan's efforts to promote and develop taekwondo on a global scale, said a press release.
Lt. Col. (R) Raja Waseem Ahmed Janjua, President of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, said, "This will be the fourth international taekwondo championship hosted in Pakistan.
We are confident that this event will not only elevate the standard of our athletes but also contribute to the promotion of taekwondo across the region."
The PTF remains committed to providing a world-class platform for athletes to showcase their skills and gain valuable international exposure.
The federation extends its warm welcome to all participants, officials, and taekwondo enthusiasts to witness this thrilling competition in Islamabad.
