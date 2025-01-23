Open Menu

Asian Taekwondo Open C'ships 2025 Kicks Off From Feb 14

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Asian Taekwondo Open C'ships 2025 kicks off from Feb 14

The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) will host the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships 2025, set to take place from February 14 to 20 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) will host the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships 2025, set to take place from February 14 to 20 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

The athlete registration process is already underway and the event marks a significant milestone in Pakistan's efforts to promote and develop taekwondo on a global scale, said a press release.

Lt. Col. (R) Raja Waseem Ahmed Janjua, President of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, said, "This will be the fourth international taekwondo championship hosted in Pakistan.

We are confident that this event will not only elevate the standard of our athletes but also contribute to the promotion of taekwondo across the region."

The PTF remains committed to providing a world-class platform for athletes to showcase their skills and gain valuable international exposure.

The federation extends its warm welcome to all participants, officials, and taekwondo enthusiasts to witness this thrilling competition in Islamabad.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Literature Festival concludes inaugural ed ..

Sharjah Literature Festival concludes inaugural edition

1 second ago
 Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off January 29 ..

Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off January 29 with 160 exhibitors

15 minutes ago
 Asian Taekwondo Open C'ships 2025 kicks off from F ..

Asian Taekwondo Open C'ships 2025 kicks off from Feb 14

4 minutes ago
 Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Shar ..

Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Sharjah

30 minutes ago
 Safe City launches Virtual Blood Bank Donor Regist ..

Safe City launches Virtual Blood Bank Donor Registration Campaign

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier project ..

Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier projects at Acres 2025

45 minutes ago
Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global in ..

Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global innovation, inclusive growth wit ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE champions global trade innovation at World Eco ..

UAE champions global trade innovation at World Economic Forum in Davos

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.19 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.19 billion

4 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy highlights investment potentia ..

Minister of Economy highlights investment potential in circular economy

60 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcemen ..

60 minutes ago
 Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus servi ..

Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan