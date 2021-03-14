ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Much-awaited Asia's biggest children eye hospital was all set to become functional by mid-April with a capacity of treating one 150,000 children annually, President of Al-Shifa Eye trust Major General (Retd) Rehmat Khan said on Sunday.

Talking to ptv news channel, he explained that the trust is constructing the first children eye hospital in the country with a capacity of accommodating 500 OPD patients per day and fifty complicated surgeries would be performed in a day.

He said Al-Shifa Trust was established with the aim of prevention and control of blindness by providing standard and sustainable eye care services which are accessible and affordable to all, adding, 85% patients are getting free of cost treatment.

Al Shifa Trust Chakwal hospital is also nearing completion with an estimated budget of Rs. 250 Million. This new facility is a 30-bed Satellite Hospital which will provide eye care services to the people of Chakwal, he said, adding, next project in Quetta Al shifa trust is under construction which was delaying due to Covid situation.

He further said that Al-Shifa is also organizing free eye camps in far flung rural areas to provide free surgery and treatment facilities to needy patients at their door steps.

Replying a question about, Eye Cancer, he said the number of children with eye cancer is on the rise which can fatally affect their eyesight; in many cases these children even lose their lives as they are brought to hospitals only in the final stages of the disease.

He said around 300 children are daily visiting Al shifa Trust Rawalpindi, adding, timely treatment and awareness are key factors to control the disease.

He also underlined the need to spread public awareness so that people start donating their eyes and urge the media and the public to take this challenge.

He said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that Al-Shifa would establish a chain of eye hospitals in other cities which will go a long way in providing sight to those who need it the most.