Open Menu

Asif Ali Zardari Arrives In Naudero ( Larkana)

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero ( Larkana)

Former President and Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Naudero (Larkana) Tando Allahyar on Wednesday evening

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Former President and Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Naudero (Larkana) Tando Allahyar on Wednesday evening.

Asif Ali Zardari was warmly received at Naudero Helipad by the Senior leaders of PPP and others.

He will hold important meetings with party leaders in Bhutto House Naudero, during his stay.

The Co-Chairman of the PPP will also meet with the party leaders and consult regarding the preparations for the forthcoming general elections.

The possibility of a meeting of local body representatives with Asif Ali Zardari.

On the arrival of Asif Ali Zardari, security arrangements were made very strict in Naudero.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Larkana Tando Allahyar Naudero Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Agriculture Production, Climate Dashboard launched ..

Agriculture Production, Climate Dashboard launched at consultation on climate se ..

4 seconds ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Denies UK Official's Clai ..

Russian Defense Ministry Denies UK Official's Claim About Losing Combat Effectiv ..

5 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler orders promotion of 171 local police cad ..

RAK Ruler orders promotion of 171 local police cadres

9 minutes ago
 NHMP recover stolen vehicle, two suspects arrested ..

NHMP recover stolen vehicle, two suspects arrested

7 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye to review entire gamut of bilate ..

Pakistan, Turkiye to review entire gamut of bilateral relations

9 minutes ago
 Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in myste ..

Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in mystery thriller ‘Do Patti’

13 minutes ago
IGP orders to raise number of driving licensing ce ..

IGP orders to raise number of driving licensing centers in all districts

6 minutes ago
 Bolivian President Invites Russia, Other Countries ..

Bolivian President Invites Russia, Other Countries to Invest in His Country

6 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with h ..

Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with her stunning look

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to continue broadening their bilat ..

Pakistan, Qatar to continue broadening their bilateral ties: Prime Minister Muha ..

9 minutes ago
 Szijjarto Thanks Russia for Saving Hungarian Lives ..

Szijjarto Thanks Russia for Saving Hungarian Lives With Sputnik V Vaccine

9 minutes ago
 Govt prioritize for export-led growth in country: ..

Govt prioritize for export-led growth in country: Ahsan Iqbal

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan