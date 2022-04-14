UrduPoint.com

Asif Ali Zardari Asks PTI To Play Role As Opposition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 12:39 AM

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as opposition

Former President and co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members should return to assemblies to play the role of opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Former President and co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members should return to assemblies to play the role of opposition.

Coalition partners had left PTI Chairman Imran Khan alone due to his ideology, he said while talking to a private television channel.

"We have no disliking for Imran Khan but are against his ideology".

To a question, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had relations with elders of Mengal, Magsi, and Bugti tribes, and "we will try to fulfill their genuine demands".

He said all the coalition members would work with the Pakistan Muslim League-N government as they had got united in the larger national interest.

Replying to a question about horse-trading, he said it should be discouraged at all costs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Turkish Lira Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim TV All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Mini ..

Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

49 seconds ago
 US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer A ..

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russ ..

20 minutes ago
 Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List ..

Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

20 minutes ago
 Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attit ..

Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attitude for national institutions

20 minutes ago
 Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canad ..

Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canadian Lawmakers - Foreign Minist ..

20 minutes ago
 Wife of Captured Ukrainian Opposition Leader Calls ..

Wife of Captured Ukrainian Opposition Leader Calls for His Release

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.