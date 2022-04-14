Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as opposition

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Former President and co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members should return to assemblies to play the role of opposition.

Coalition partners had left PTI Chairman Imran Khan alone due to his ideology, he said while talking to a private television channel.

"We have no disliking for Imran Khan but are against his ideology".

To a question, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had relations with elders of Mengal, Magsi, and Bugti tribes, and "we will try to fulfill their genuine demands".

He said all the coalition members would work with the Pakistan Muslim League-N government as they had got united in the larger national interest.

Replying to a question about horse-trading, he said it should be discouraged at all costs.