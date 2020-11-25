UrduPoint.com
Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Express Grief Over Death Of Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of former federal minister and PPP leader Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Federal minister and PPP leader Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar.

While paying tributes to the late Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar, they said that party and its workers were grieved over his demise.

They said that the deceased was a courageous, brave, loyal and experienced leader. And he would always be remembered.

They prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

