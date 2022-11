Asif Ali Zardari condemns firing on PTI chief

President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari Thursday strongly condemned the firing on PTI chief Imran Khan in Wazirabad

In a tweet, Asif Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty for the early recovery of Chairman PTI.