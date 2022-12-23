UrduPoint.com

Asif Ali Zardari Condemns Islamabad Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 02:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari has condemned the bomb blast in Islamabad's I-10 sector on Friday morning.

According to the Bilawal House spokesman, the former President expressed his grief over the martyrdom of the policeman in the blast.

He said that the brave policemen had foiled nefarious designs of terrorists.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and early recovery of the injured.

