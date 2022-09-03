UrduPoint.com

Asif Ali Zardari Condemns Terror Attack On PPP Leader's House In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Asif Ali Zardari condemns terror attack on PPP leader's house in KP

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday has condemned the attack on the residence of Senator Shamim Afridi and Member Provincial Assembly Amjad Afridi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday has condemned the attack on the residence of Senator Shamim Afridi and Member Provincial Assembly Amjad Afridi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Asif Zardari said that the bomb attack on the house of PPP leaders in Kohat was an act of terrorism. He alleged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was supporting terrorist groups.

He expressed that the the incident of bomb attack on the house of PPP Senator and MPA was a matter of great concern. He demanded for early arrest of those responsible for the terrorist act.

