(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Syed Abrar Rizvi's wife and Kashif Rizvi's mother on Monday.

In a condolence message, Asif Ali Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The Pakistan Peoples Party shares the grief of Abrar Rizvi and Kashif Rizvi, he said.