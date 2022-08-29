UrduPoint.com

Asif Ali Zardari Demands Protection For Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemning initiation of a case against a journalist, Waqar Satti on Monday demanded of the Federal government to provide legal aid and protection to the journalist.

In a statement here, he said that putting the life of a journalist under threat just because of difference of opinion is highly condemnable act.

