Asif Ali Zardari expresses concern over threatening call to Aimal Wali Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his concerns over a threatening call to ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan, here on Monday.

He had asked the Federal government for ensuring protection of the ANP leader.

He said that the threats to Aimal Wali Khan via telephone were terrorism.

Asif Ali Zardari said that PPP and ANP leadership had always condemned terrorists and terrorism. He said that those who threatened Aimal Wali Khan must be brought to justice.